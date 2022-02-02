Entertainment

Jeff Zucker resigns from CNN

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Chairman, WarnerMedia Jeff Zucker attends CNN Heroes at American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

(CNN) — CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said Wednesday that he is resigning, effective immediately.

Zucker said in a memo, “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker did not name his colleague in the memo, but the relationship is with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN. Gollust is remaining at CNN.

This is a developing story. Check back for more…