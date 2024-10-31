Jennifer Garner channels ’13 going on 30′ magic in adorable Halloween video

Jennifer Garner found a cute way to show Halloween spirit and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of her most beloved films. She took to social media with a video showing her recreating a scene from “13 Going On 30.” (Photo by Jennifer Garner/@jennifergarner via Instagram)

(CNN) — Jennifer Garner found a cute way to show Halloween spirit and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of her most beloved films.

She took to social media with a video showing her recreating a scene from “13 Going On 30.”

Garner starred as Jenna Rink, a teen who magically wakes up an adult after she wishes to be “30 and flirty and thriving.”

In the newly posted video, she replicated the scene in which adult Jenna gets ready for a party, complete with Whitney Houston’s song “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” playing in the background and Garner donning a reproduction of the dress from the movie.

“Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink,” the caption reads.

A year ago, Garner appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where Barrymore did a retrospective of some of Garner’s work.

When they got to “13 Going On 30,” Garner said to Barrymore “Can you stand it?”

“Joy. It was joy,” she said of the scene of her character at the party. “That was joy.”

Garner added that she had no idea what a classic the movie would become.