Jeremy Renner unveils trailer for project he says is ‘a driving force’ in his recovery

(CNN) — Months after Jeremy Renner was in a devastating snow plow accident, Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for a new docuseries that shows the actor behind the wheel of large vehicles in the name of doing good.

The trailer for his feel-good project “Rennervations” was released on Tuesday, showing Renner and a team of expert builders as they travel the world in search of decommissioned vehicles that they can rebuild to serve a new purpose for communities in need.

The four-part Disney+ series comes as Renner continues to heal from injuries sustained during a New Year’s Day accident near his Nevada home. Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after being run over by a snow plow while helping a family member clear snow from a private driveway, a representative for Renner told CNN at the time.

He shared an update on his Instagram in the weeks that followed revealing he broke over 30 bones in the accident.

The “Hawkeye” star said in a press release for “Rennervations” that the show, which appears to have been filmed prior to Renner’s accident, has become one of his biggest passions.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does.” said Renner. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The actor’s “Avengers” co-star Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra are all set to appear on the series.

In the trailer, Mackie and Renner are seen sitting at a table together when Renner jokes that “there’s a lot of concern on the ‘Avengers’ family chat like, what is Renner doing?”

“I hope this demonstrates how easy it is to make a giant difference in other people’s lives,” Renner says.

“Rennervations” will be available to stream on Disney+ on April 12.