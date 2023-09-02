Jimmy Buffett, legendary ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30, 2010. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at 76 years old. He was famous for songs that paid tribute to the easy life such as ‘Margaritaville’ and ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise.’

The news was posted by his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

A statement on his website said: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

His cause of death has not been released. However, Buffett had rescheduled concerts in May due to illness. He later said he had been hospitalized, but did not give a specific reason.

At the time Buffett announced the news of the postponed shows in posts on both his site and on social media.