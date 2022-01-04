Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for COVID-19

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1448 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during "Thank You Notes" on Friday, April 23, 2021 -- (Photo By: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Jimmy Fallon is opening up about his experience with COVID-19.

The “Tonight Show” host wrote on Instagram that he tested positive “on the first day of our holiday break” but only experienced “mild symptoms.”

Fallon said he is vaccinated and has had a booster.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed,” he wrote. “Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon sent Fallon their well wishes in the comment section of his post.

“Hope you had a speedy recovery!” Witherspoon wrote.

“The Tonight Show” returned Monday night with guests Anthony Anderson and Carly Pearce.

