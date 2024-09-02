Joey Chestnut breaks his hot-dog eating record

Joey Chestnut on Sept. 1, 2024, attends a press conference for "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" at the Hyper X Arena at the Luxor in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” is now settled.

Setting a new record, Westfield, Indiana-resident Joey Chestnut took down 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes against Takeru Kobayashi in Netflix’s live Labor Day contest. Kobayashi ate a personal best, 66 hot dogs.

Monday’s Labor Day contest had Chestnut against Kobayashi for the first time in 15 years. Netflix brought them together for the live event.

After winning $100,000, Chestnut was also given a custom WWE championship belt from pro wrestler Rey Mysterio.

Actor Rob Riggle and former WWE star Nikki Garcia hosted the contest.

The match-up was set up after Major League Eating barred Chestnut from the Nathan’s Fourth of July contest after he signed a deal with a vegan hot-dog brand. Chestnut had won that contest 16 times, including the previous eight consecutive years.

In 2021, Chestnut had set the previous record of 76 hot dogs in just 10 minutes.

According to Major League Eating, Chestnut holds 56 records. From deep fried asparagus spears (12.9 pounds) to glazed donuts (55) and virtually everything in-between, nobody can match the gargantuan quantities of food that he can devour at warp speed.

“I get goosebumps every time we go against each other,” Chestnut enthused to CNN Sports ahead of the event. “I don’t know what he’s capable of, so I’m training with everything I have. I can guarantee we’re gonna get a new record, if not one of us, then maybe both of us!”

