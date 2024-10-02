John Amos, star of ‘Good Times’ and Emmy-nominated actor in ‘Roots,’ dies at 84

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Amos, the actor best known for his role as the father on the hit 1970s sitcom “Good Times” and his Emmy-nominated performance in the groundbreaking miniseries “Roots,” has died at 84. His publicist, Belinda Foster, confirmed that Amos passed away on Aug. 21 of natural causes in Los Angeles.

Amos became a household name for his portrayal of James Evans Sr. on “Good Times,” one of the first television shows to feature a Black two-parent family. Produced by Norman Lear, the show ran from 1974 to 1979 on CBS. In a 2021 interview with Time magazine, Amos described the series as “the closest depiction in reality to life as an African American family living in those circumstances.”

John Amos as James Evans, Sr., and Esther Rolle (1920 – 1998) as Florida Evans, in a promotional portrait for the sitcom, ‘Good Times’, 1974. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

“Good Times” showcased Amos as the hardworking James Evans, alongside his wife Florida, played by Esther Rolle. Together, they depicted the struggles of raising three children in a Chicago public housing project, with the character often working multiple jobs to provide for his family. The show made a significant cultural impact, with artists like Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, and the Wu-Tang Clan referencing Amos and his character in their music.

Beyond “Good Times,” Amos amassed an impressive list of film credits, appearing in “Let’s Do It Again” with Bill Cosby and Sidney Poitier, “Coming to America” alongside Eddie Murphy, and its 2021 sequel. He also had roles in “Die Hard 2,” “Madea’s Witness Protection,” and “Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler. He even appeared in Ice Cube and Dr. Dre’s 1994 music video for “Natural Born Killaz.”

In a statement, Amos’ son, Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Amos, reflected on his father’s legacy: “Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film. My father loved acting throughout his entire life. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero.”

Granddaughter Quiera Williams (Far Left), honoree actor John Amos (Center Left), his daughter Shannon Amos (Center Right), and son K.C. Amos (Far Right) arrive at the 1st Annual “A Celebration of Heroes” Power Heroes Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic)

However, Amos’ time on “Good Times” was cut short after three seasons, following disputes with the show’s predominantly white writing staff over storylines he felt were inauthentic to Black life. His character was written off after being killed in a car accident.

Amos later told Time magazine, “It got confrontational and heated enough that ultimately my being killed off the show was the best solution for everybody.”

Despite the challenges, Amos bounced back, earning critical acclaim for his role as Kunta Kinte in the miniseries “Roots,” based on Alex Haley’s novel about slavery in the U.S. The show earned 37 Emmy nominations, including one for Amos, and became a landmark moment in television history.

ROOTS – Sunday, Jan. 23-Sunday. Jan. 30, 1977. The 12-hour Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Novel for Television “Roots” (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Born John Allen Amos Jr. on Dec. 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of an auto mechanic. He graduated from Colorado State University with a sociology degree and was a standout football player. Before entering acting, he worked as a social worker at the Vera Institute of Justice in New York. He also had a brief stint in professional football, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs before shifting to writing and eventually, acting.

Amos’ first major TV role came in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” where he played Gordy Howard, the weatherman, from 1970 – 1973. His extensive TV career also included appearances on “The West Wing,” “Hunter,” “The District,” “Men in Trees,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “The Ranch.”

Norman Lear (L) and John Amos (R) during the “Good Times” live TV reunion special in 2019 (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Amos and “Good Times” creator Norman Lear eventually reconciled, sharing a touching moment during a live reunion special in 2019. His impact on television and film remains enduring, as his work continues to inspire generations of fans and actors alike.

He is survived by daughter Shannon, a former entertainment executive, and KC, a Grammy-nominated video music director and editor.