John Mellencamp statue to be unveiled at Indiana University

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: John Mellencamp performs in concert during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University on Oct. 18 will unveil a statue of musician John Mellencamp as part of football Homecoming festivities.

IU says in a news release issued Tuesday that the Seymour native will attend “for the unveiling of a statue that symbolizes the icon’s strong connection to his southern Indiana roots.”

The hourlong dedication of the statue will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the IU Auditorium North Garden, 1211 E. Seventh St.

Artist Michael McAuley, an IU alumnus who is native to Bloomington and the creative director at Livingston Designs Sculpture Studio, created the statue. IU says a group of donors — including John and Michelle Vickery, Randy Hoffman, and Allen Grubman — funded the project. The IU news release did not provide the cost of the project.

Mellencamp, 72, is a Grammy-winning artist and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His 1982 album “American Fool” included the hits “Jack & Diane” and “Hurts so Good.” He co-founded Farm Aid in 1985 with fellow musicians Neil Young and Willie Nelson to raise awareness of the plight of American farmers.