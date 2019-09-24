Jonah Hill may be up for role opposite Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’

Jonah Hill attends the “Mid 90’s” press conference during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Feb. 10, 2019, in Berlin. (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Jonah Hill may join Robert Pattinson in the next caped-crusader movie, “The Batman.”

Variety reports that Hill is in talks to join Pattinson in the movie Matt Reeves will direct.

Robert Pattinson attends “The Lighthouse” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

According to Variety’s sources, producers had long wanted Hill for the project, but casting decisions were put on hold until the role of Batman was filled. The deal hasn’t closed and sources say it could still fall apart, but both sides are engaging on Hill joining. As for who Hill is playing, that’s still being worked out as well, but sources say he’s being eyed for a villain role.

Insiders also told Variety that Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon.

Warner Bros. and Hill and Wright’s reps could not be reached for comment.