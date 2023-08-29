Just Listed: Investor property in Woodruff Place

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investors, don’t miss out on a chance to own a remarkable piece of history in the renowned Woodruff Place neighborhood of downtown Indianapolis. This exceptional property not only includes one, but two distinct homes nestled on a single expansive lot.

Immerse yourself in the timeless allure of mid-century modern architecture with a stunning 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence that can be rented for an impressive $2,500. Every corner of this house resonates with character, showcasing captivating design elements that pay homage to its era. Enjoy the convenience of a detached garage, offering hassle-free parking in this prime location.

Within the same parcel of land, discover an enchanting Victorian-style multi-unit complex featuring four one-bedroom, one-bathroom units. Each unit presents a unique atmosphere, capturing the very essence of Woodruff Place’s cherished historic charm. Units 1 through 3 have been consistently rented at $1,250 each per month, while the coveted “penthouse” unit commands $1,650.

Nestled within history’s embrace, Woodruff Place is a testament to legacy and innovation. Established in the late 1800s by visionary James O. Woodruff, a luminary in law and real estate, this neighborhood unfolded over three distinct phases from 1870 to 1910. It emerged as a haven of sophistication, offering an opulent respite from the urban bustle, encapsulating Victorian, Queen Anne, and Colonial Revival architectural influences that grace each residence with intricate woodwork and bespoke designs.

A sanctuary of tranquility and lush aesthetics, Woodruff Place flourishes with landscaped boulevards, serene fountains, and open spaces, creating an oasis within the city. As a proud resident of the National Register of Historic Places, the community reveres its heritage and preserves its architectural marvels, epitomizing the essence of character and charm. Upholding a robust spirit of togetherness, Woodruff Place fosters community bonds through vibrant events, notably the renowned Woodruff Place Flea Market, attracting visitors citywide. This cherished enclave stands as a living testament to resilience, offering an enduring invitation to explore its captivating streets steeped in time-honored allure.

In the present day, Woodruff Place stands as an esteemed chapter of Indianapolis history. Its meticulously conserved architecture, verdant havens, and unwavering community spirit render it a coveted residence and destination. Whether you’re an astute investor seeking diversification or an entrepreneur eager to embrace Woodruff Place’s charisma, this property presents an array of possibilities.

With a history of robust rental income and promising potential for further enhancements, this investment venture offers numerous avenues for expansion and innovation. Whether you seek to enrich your portfolio or capitalize on Woodruff Place’s allure, this property invites you to seize boundless potential. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the legacy—act now!

(Photos courtesy Compass Indiana)

Want to buy?

PRICE

$850,000

ADDRESS

812 and 814 Woodruff Place East Dr.

LISTING AGENT

Kiersten Achey, Compass Indiana, 305-798-4252

For more property listing details, click here.