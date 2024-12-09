Keith Urban comes to Ruoff Music Center for his ‘High and Alive’ tour

Keith Urban "High and Alive" concert comes to Ruoff. (Provided photo/Live Nation Entertainment)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban is coming to the Ruoff Music Center on his new tour.

Urban’s “High and Alive” tour is stopping in Noblesville June 28, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

The tour – featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins – starts May 22 with more North American dates to be announced.

“Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar,” Urban said in a press release.

Hits like “Long Hot Summer,” “Days Go By,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and new songs from Urban’s “High” album will be performed.

The country music star last performed in Indianapolis as part of the 2024 All-Star Weekend.