Kevin Hart adds second show to tour stop in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart adds a second show to his highly anticipated Acting My Age tour stop in Indianapolis.

The comedian announced Tuesday that due to high demand, he has added a second show at the Murat Theatre on Nov. 17.

The first show is scheduled for 7 p.m. followed by a second show at 10 p.m.

Hart announced the 2025 extension of the tour which will include cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, and more.

Hart says Acting My Age is his ninth tour and audience members can expect a more intimate experience focused on the crowd’s energy and laughter.

The event is technology-free. the use of phones, smartwatches, and other accessories is not permitted in the performance space. Failure to comply will result in viewers being escorted out of the venue.

Presale tickets start Aug. 7 at 10 a.m., while general sale tickets start Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. For more information, please visit online.