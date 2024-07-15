Kevin Hart bringing Acting My Age comedy tour to Indianapolis

Kevin Hart attends a premiere on Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. Hart will receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humor on Sunday, March 24. Among those set to appear are Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart has extended his Acting My Age stand-up comedy tour with a new stop.

Hart announced Monday that he will perform at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting with presales at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by the general on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the comedian’s website, according to event promoters.

A limited amount of VIP tickets will also be available for select dates.

Acting My Age marks Hart’s ninth tour.

“This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd’s energy and laughter,” Hart said in a statement.

The event at Murat Theatre will enforce a phone-free policy, utilizing Yondr pouches to secure devices upon entry.

Hart’s Acting My Age tour kicked off in June in Westbury, New York.