The Kingston Trio keeps folk tradition alive at their Carmel concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kingston Trio were at the forefront of folk in the 1950s and 1960s, and now they’re bringing their hits to the Palladium in Carmel.

The Kingston Trio now lives on through three new members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, Buddy Woodward.

“I’m one of the original members from the sense of it was my family that started it back during the 50s,” Mike said.

After all these years, the trio still feels exhilaration from playing the Kingston Trio’s hits on stage.

“The thing we most admired about the original guys is how much fun they had on stage, and we found that it’s very much the same for us,” Tim said.

The Kingston Trio gave a performance on Daybreak as a taste of what’s to come in their concert.

They will perform at the Palladium Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.