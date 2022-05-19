Entertainment

Kokomo-based band to open free concert series on Yorktown’s Civic Green

Civic Green is shown July 6, 2021, in downtown Yorktown, Indiana, during a concert. (Photo Provided/Town of Yorktown via Facebook)

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo-based band Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel will be the opening act Friday night for the Concert on the Green series on Civic Green in Yorktown.

In addition to music, concert-goers can purchase wares from food trucks, local dessert caterers, and a wine and beer cash bar.

The food and beverage service begins at 6 p.m., followed by the band performances at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the 2012 lineup:

May 20: Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel.

June 3: GrooveSmash.

June 17: Big Roscoe & The Hammers.

July 15: Andrew Young.

July 29: My Yellow Rickshaw.

Aug. 5: Southridge.

Aug. 20: Indy Annies.

Sept. 10: Toy Factory.

Sept. 24: JamBox.

Oct. 1: Stella Luna.

The town of Yorktown and the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce host the concert series.

The Delaware County town of 11,000 people is about a 75-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.