Kokomo Strawberry Festival adds art market to Courthouse Square event

A view of shortcake and ice cream served at the Kokomo Strawberry Festival. (Photo Provided/Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Food, live music and — for the first time — arts and crafts will be part of the Kokomo Strawberry Festival on Friday around the Courthouse Square.

The 24th annual festival runs from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday outside the courthouse at 104 N. Buckeye St.

Strawberries with shortcake are the primary draw, but the event for the first time will also include the Arts-a-palooza Art Market & Experience. About 7,000 people are expected to attend, according to the a local webpage.

Tickets for the homemade strawberry shortcake with ice cream and whipped cream are $6. The Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau says tickets are available at the event or sold in advance at all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations (including Bookmobiles), the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance office inside Inventrek, and all First Farmers Bank & Trust Kokomo locations. Shortcakes will be served until 7 p.m. or while supplies last.

Other goodies will be available from local food trucks.

First Farmers Bank & Trust is the sponsor of the free event.

Here is the live music lineup:

11-11:05 a.m: Opening of event with national anthem by Ione Wallsmith.

11:05-11:30 a.m.: Ione Wallsmith.

11:30 a.m.-noon: Jewel Jasay.

Noon-1 p.m.: The Rhum Family.

1-2 p.m.: Page Brothers Acoustic.

3-3:15 p.m.: Dan Neher & Tim Edwards.

3:15-3:35 p.m.: Tim Edwards.

3:35-3:55 p.m.: Asia Newby.

3:55-4:20 p.m.: Lauren Brantley.

4:20-4:50 p.m.: Bekah Cripe.

5-5:30 p.m.: Kokomo Park Band.

5:40-6:10 p.m.: Chris Kosiak.

6:20-7:20 p.m.: Spice Rack.

7:309 p.m.: Page Brothers.