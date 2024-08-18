Kyra Epps of ‘Buying Back the Block’ set to revitalize another Midwestern neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Actor Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson attend the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chicago native and award-winning HGTV producer Kyra Epps, known for the hit show “Buying Back the Block,” is returning to her hometown with a mission to inspire residents towards homeownership and creating lasting family legacies.

Kyra, alongside her husband, comedian and actor Mike Epps, previously worked to revitalize Mike’s childhood neighborhood in Indianapolis, as seen in “Buying Back the Block.”

“The response to the show was incredible. We’ve heard from so many people who were inspired to improve their own communities,” Kyra said.

Driven by this impact, Kyra is now focused on bringing the same transformative energy to Chicago. This time, she’s partnering with Habitat for Humanity Chicago, an organization deeply engaged in community development.

According to a recent news release, Kyra plans to leverage her platform to educate the community on home design, fostering pride and ownership. She believes that everyone deserves a beautiful home that boosts self-esteem and enriches lives.

In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, Kyra will participate in the grand opening of ReStore Chicago South and lead a 2024 Women Build Team in October.

Along with nine friends, she will join five other teams of women at a build site in Greater Grand Crossing, working to advance the construction of four single-family homes.