La Plaza Fiesta Indianapolis moves to Military Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The 43rd annual La Plaza Fiesta Indianapolis will kick off at noon Saturday and run until 8 p.m. at a new location, Military Park in downtown Indianapolis.

The family-friendly Fiesta celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino community in Indiana will include cultural performances, authentic food, children’s activities.

Nicole Martinez-LeGrand is a board member of La Plaza, the oldest and largest Latino nonprofit in Indiana. “We’re going to have seven food trucks, a lot of family-friendly events, arts and crafts; you name it, we got it.”

La Plaza’s Fiesta Indianapolis has traditionally been held in September in downtown Indianapolis. This year’s event was moved to Military Park. “It’s great. We have more space for families to have picnics and to dance for the big dance party that usually caps off the night. Just a really great event here,” Martinez-LeGrand said.