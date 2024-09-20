Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

La Plaza Fiesta Indianapolis moves to Military Park

Bring your dancing shoes to La Plaza Fiesta

by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The 43rd annual La Plaza Fiesta Indianapolis will kick off at noon Saturday and run until 8 p.m. at a new location, Military Park in downtown Indianapolis

The family-friendly Fiesta celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino community in Indiana will include cultural performances, authentic food, children’s activities.

Nicole Martinez-LeGrand is a board member of La Plaza, the oldest and largest Latino nonprofit in Indiana. “We’re going to have seven food trucks, a lot of family-friendly events, arts and crafts; you name it, we got it.”

La Plaza’s Fiesta Indianapolis has traditionally been held in September in downtown Indianapolis. This year’s event was moved to Military Park. “It’s great. We have more space for families to have picnics and to dance for the big dance party that usually caps off the night. Just a really great event here,” Martinez-LeGrand said.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Secret Service report details communication...
Election /
Tiny Kentucky town is rocked...
National News /
FSSA provides update on growing...
Political News /
‘It’s like home’: IU Indy...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | The truth...
Health Spotlight /
Rare G.K. Chesterton essay on...
Indiana News /
Trump allies adopt hand count...
Election /
Indianapolis Jazz Fest in full...
News /