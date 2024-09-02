Labor Day car show raises money for efforts in Greenfield

GREENFIELD (WISH) — A Greenfield church on Monday brought people together for a fun and meaningful cause, a special Labor Day Car Show, as part of their community outreach day.

While the cars were the main attraction, the real highlight of the day was the spirit of giving back. The 17th annual event was more than just a car show; it was a chance for the community to connect and make a difference.

“We really focus on raising money here to help our community. Those areas are The Hope House (homeless shelter), the food pantry, Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen, Life Choices Care Center, and also the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hancock County,” said Phil Talbert of the Greenfield First Church of the Nazarene.

From a car show, family activities and games, to a garage sale, there was something fun for everyone to do. Talbert said, “We’re doing a Hot Wheels race today. We’ve got adults and children both competing against each other for a trophy.”

Over 300 cars — ranging from hot rods, sports cars and trucks — were displayed. Cars came from across Indiana, with a few from Ohio. Many car show participants say they’re happy to show off their passion, and connect with with a passion for cars.

For veteran George Huff, the Labor Day event had a special meaning. “It’s great just to get our among people and see their reaction to days gone by. I appreciate the country to live in and the opportunity I had to serve that country.”

Each year, the free event has grown. Talbert says he hopes that means more opportunities to help those in need. “It’s for the kids, it’s for the families, it’s for our neighbors and community. It’s a great thing,” Talbert said.

The proceeds from the Women’s Ministry Garage Sale helps support six local charities around Greenfield.