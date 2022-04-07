Entertainment

Lafayette’s new Loeb Stadium to host 1st touring band, America, in June

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette officials made a major announcement on Wednesday.

The city will host the band America this summer at the new Loeb Stadium. The group’s biggest hits from the early 1970s include “A Horse with No Name” and “Ventura Highway.” Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell will perform in the show. The other founding member, Dan Peek, died in 2011.

On June 30, the Grammy-winning act will be the first national touring band to perform at the new stadium.

Tickets will go on sale Friday and start at $29.

Lafayette’s announcement was made on Facebook Live.

The Lafayette appearance will be the second America’s three scheduled in Indiana this year. America is set to perform Saturday at Blue Gate performing arts center in Shipshewana. Another show is set for July 30 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.