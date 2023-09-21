Latin Artist Becky G partners with Cheetos to give back to the Hispanic Community

Award winning Latin artist Rebecca Marie Gomez, also known as Becky G, has partnered with Cheetos and recently became their official sponsor of “Deja tu huella,” or “Leave Your Mark.”

Tina Mahal, vice president of brand marketing at Frito Lay, said, “Our mission with the Cheetos Deja tu Huella campaign is to shine light on members of the Hispanic community who are leaving their mark on culture and encourage others to do the same by providing funding and support.”

Since this campaign began in 2021 Cheetos has been able to give back up to $1 million to Hispanic Communities.

This year, 500 scholarships will be granted to students across 12 community colleges across the country classified as Hispanic Serving Institutions. Cheetos is going on tour throughout Hispanic Heritage Month hosting events at community colleges in Los Angeles, San Antonio, and Miami. Not only does this campaign help students with tuition costs but it also gives them support to continue their education and land jobs.

Becky G is the first and only sponsor of this campaign. Cheetos stated “Becky G is constantly pushing boundaries and shifting culture.” Starting at age 14, the Mexican-American singer has left her mark with her sensational music and acting career.

Becky G announced her first U.S tour “Mi casa, tu casa” earlier this year. With the launch of this campaign and tour Becky G is also doing a nationwide TikTok challenge that gives fans a chance to win a special meet and greet experience on her tour. Fans can create a video explaining with the hashtag “Como dejas tu huella,” explaining how they leave their mark in the Hispanic community for a chance to win.

See more of WISH-TV’s Hispanic Heritage Month Content: