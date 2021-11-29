Entertainment

Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago

FILE - In this March 14, 2019 file photo, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, stands before Cook County Circuit Court Judge Steven Watkins where he pled not guilty at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, in Chicago. A hearing is set for the city of Chicago to recover costs from Smollett after police said his claims of a racist and anti-gay attack were phony and staged. The status hearing Tuesday, Aug. 20, is the first since the lawsuit was moved to federal court from state court in July. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett “is a real victim” of a “real crime,” his attorney said during the ex-“Empire” actor’s trial Monday, despite prosecutors’ claim that he staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche said two brothers attacked Smollett in January 2019 because they didn’t like him, and that a check the actor paid the men was for training so he could prepare for an upcoming music video. Uche also suggested a third attacker was involved.

“Jussie Smollett is a real victim,” Uche told jurors in a Chicago courtroom.