Entertainment

Luke Bryan tour to stop in Noblesville in August

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the Verizon Big Concert For Small Business on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Verizon)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Luke Bryan, who on Sunday was named the Academy of Country Music Awards’ entertainer of the year, will perform in August at Ruoff Music Center.

His summer tour launches July 8 in Syracuse, New York, and comes to the amphitheater in Noblesville on Aug. 20. Special guests will be Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June and DJ Rock.

His tour also will stop July 22 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati and Aug. 22 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Ticket sales begin April 28 through Citi Entertainment.