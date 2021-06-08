Lynyrd Skynyrd tour to make stop at Ruoff

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Just over 15 months after their “farewell” tour was shut down, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd announced their plans to get back on the road. The “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour” will run coast to coast and border to border from June 13 to Nov. 19., making a stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Oct. 8.
Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Johnny Van Zant and fellow band members shared a video message with fans on Monday, discussing the band’s touring plans.
“We were two shows into the end of the three-year plan for the farewell tour, when the virus hit and everything was just gone,” said Van Zant. “Once something is taken away from you – music and touring in our case – you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life. Music is a great healer, and that’s what we all turn to when things are good or bad. A Skynyrd show is a family affair, and we want these dates to help heal our fans as much as ourselves.”
The group will be returning to the stage with Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and original member Gary Rossington.
Tickets for many of the shows will go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m., with fan presale beginning June 9 at 10 a.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour Dates
- June 13 Forest City, IA Country Thunder Iowa
- June 18 Ft. Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas
- June 19 Ft. Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas
- July 22 Shakopee, MN Twin Cities Summer Jam
- July 23 Minot, ND North Dakota State Fair
- Aug. 9 Canton, OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
- Aug. 10 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fair
- Aug. 13 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- Aug. 14 Cullman, AL Rock The South
- Aug. 19 Canandaigua, NY CMAC
- Aug. 20 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Aug. 22 Wildwood, NJ Barefoot Country Music Festival
- Aug. 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 28 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sept. 3 Paducah, KY Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party
- Sept. 4 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
- Sept. 17 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion
- Sept. 18 Doswell, VA After Hours Concerts at the Meadow Event Park
- Sept. 23 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
- Sept. 27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Oct. 1 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater
- Oct. 2 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center
- Oct. 8 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
- Oct. 9 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- Nov. 5 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena
- Nov. 6 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
- Nov. 13 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
- Nov. 14 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville
- Nov. 19 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center