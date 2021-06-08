Entertainment

Lynyrd Skynyrd tour to make stop at Ruoff

Lynyrd Skynyrd play the London date of their 'Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour' at SSE Wembley Arena on June 19, 2019. (Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Just over 15 months after their “farewell” tour was shut down, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd announced their plans to get back on the road. The “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour” will run coast to coast and border to border from June 13 to Nov. 19., making a stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Oct. 8.

Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Johnny Van Zant and fellow band members shared a video message with fans on Monday, discussing the band’s touring plans.

“We were two shows into the end of the three-year plan for the farewell tour, when the virus hit and everything was just gone,” said Van Zant. “Once something is taken away from you – music and touring in our case – you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life. Music is a great healer, and that’s what we all turn to when things are good or bad. A Skynyrd show is a family affair, and we want these dates to help heal our fans as much as ourselves.”

The group will be returning to the stage with Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and original member Gary Rossington.

Tickets for many of the shows will go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m., with fan presale beginning June 9 at 10 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour Dates