What Indiana band will be in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

NEW YORK (AP/WISH) — The holiday season really kicks off when the massive helium balloons start floating through New York. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade — two years away from its 100th birthday — this year will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and more stars than can fit around a table.

The parade begins rain or shine on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

Here’s key things to know about the parade and how to watch it.

Is Indiana represented by any of the bands?

The 286 members of the Avon Marching Black & Gold from Avon High School, located west of Indianapolis, will be 20th of 24 total acts in the parade. WISHTV.com first reported in April that the band was selected for the event.

Ten other marching bands will hail from Massachusetts, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, South Dakota, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia and, naturally, New York.

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade start?

For the second year in a row, Thursday’s parade starts at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones.

What’s the weather going to be like?

It may be a wet day — forecasts call for rain with temperatures in the upper-40s with clouds and winds around 10 mph. New York City law prohibits Macy’s from flying the full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or wind gusts are over 35 mph.

Who are some of the stars performing?

This year is starrier than ever. Grammy-, Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winner Jennifer Hudson will perform, as will global pop icon and Grammy-winner Kylie Minogue and Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy winner Billy Porter.

Anyone else?

Reality TV’s Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop’s T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay. Other music performers include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Loud Luxury, The Temptations, Chlöe, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Coco Jones. It will kick off with “Glow” actor Alison Brie cutting the ribbon.

What are the new balloons?

There will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, “Extraordinary Noorah” with The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Goku from ”Dragon Ball,” Marshall from “Paw Patrol” and a new “Spider-Man.”

What about new floats?

New floats include ones from brands like Disney Cruise Line, Haribo, “Wednesday” from Netflix,” Universal Orlando Resorts and “The Grannies Car” from BBC Studios’ “Bluey.” Nickelodeon and Paramount’s “Dora the Explorer” will have both a float and a balloon. One new float will spotlight the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another will celebrate The Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.