Madam C.J. Walker mural planned for downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indianapolis is planned as the home to a new Madam C.J. Walker portrait mural at Indiana and North Senate avenues.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and the Arts Council of Indianapolis are trying to create the mural to serve as a reminder of Walker’s industry leadership in a community of Black-owned businesses that once thrived.

The plan is to dedicate the second Walker mural in the fall, but more funding is needed. So far, the organization needs to raise $15,000 to prepare the mural site and upkeep.

Kristian Strickland, president of the Walker center, said, “She was a Black woman in the 1900s known for being the first female self-made millionaire, which happened right here in Indianapolis. It is a part of our history. It is not just Black history, and it is Indiana history. It is Indianapolis history and national history.”

Known as “The Avenue,” the area was once a booming neighborhood with Black-owned businesses and opportunities. It was also home to the headquarters of Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Co., where she built her hair-care product empire.

“We want her to be right in the center of Indianapolis, where she deserves to be,” Strickland said.

Indianapolis-based artist Tasha Beckwith was selected for the project. She created the mural of Walker unveiled 18 months ago at the Indianapolis International Airport. Her installation at the airport will be recreated in The Martens Apartments building.

Strickland said, “I am hoping people feel that sense of pride and learn more about who she was and what she still means to us all these years later.”

The project is a part of the City of Indianapolis Bicentennial Legends Mural Series, the first piece of a five-story art display of Major Taylor at North Meridian and Washington streets. Taylor was a professional cyclist and the first African American to win a world championship in 1899.

Strickland said, “This isn’t just the Madam C.J. Walker Legacy Center mural. This is our mural, the city’s mural, and we want people to feel that sense of pride, and we also want them to feel a part of it.”

The downtown mural project was first announced in June.