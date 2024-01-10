March gala to feature performance of Boyz II Men

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A well-known R&B vocal group will perform at a March gala for a disability services and support organization in Indianapolis.

The 2024 Damar Gala on March 2 at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis will feature a performance by Boys II Men.

In addition to music, the event will include auctions, a cocktail hour, a meal and dancing. Damar serves people with developmental, behavioral, and intellectual disabilities. The theme its gala will be “Chrysalis,” which honors the transformations that the organization helps happen.

The Philadelphia quartet Boys II Men rose to fame in the 1990s, winning four Grammy Awards. Billboard calls the group one of the biggest new jack swing acts of all time. The group had five No. 1 hits, and 10 top 10 hits, including “I’ll Make Love To You” and “End Of The Road,” on the Billboard charts.

Cost for the gala is $225 per person, $450 per couple, $1,700 for a table of eight, or $2,000 for a table of 10. More information is available on Damar’s website.

Boys II Men also will perform in June in Indianapolis during the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s Legacy Fest Concert.