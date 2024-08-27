Mariah Carey mourns deaths of mother, sister

Photo of Mariah Carey. Carey is morning the deaths of her mother and sister, who died on the same day, the superstar singer says. (Provided Photo/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pop superstar Mariah Carey is grieving the loss of her mother and sister, who both passed away on the same day over the weekend, according to a statement from the singer.

Patricia Carey, 87, was remembered fondly by the singer, who expressed gratitude for the time she spent with her mother in the final week of her life.

Carey did not disclose the causes of death for her mother or for her sister, Alison Carey, who was 63.

Alison Carey had been estranged from Mariah Carey and sued her in 2021 for emotional distress, alleging that Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” had caused significant personal harm.

The singer has not yet commented further on the circumstances surrounding her sister’s death.