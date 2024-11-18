Up-and-coming country artist MaRynn Taylor set to wow Indianapolis fans

MaRynn Taylor, a CMT Next Women of Country honoree and an emerging voice in country music, is bringing her talent to Indianapolis. The Michigan native-turned-Nashville transplant will perform at the Deluxe at Old National Centre on December 8, sharing the stage with Midwest native Dylan Schneider.

Taylor, whose music blends personal storytelling with a rich country sound, expressed excitement about returning to the Midwest. “We’re hitting my hometown in Grand Rapids, and then coming to Dylan’s hometown in Indy,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to hang with y’all.”

The performance is part of Schneider’s “Bad Decisions Tour” and promises a high-energy evening. Taylor, who described the experience as one of her first major tours, is looking forward to meeting fans. “I’ve been getting comments and messages from people planning to come,” she said. “It means the world to me that they’re buying tickets, finding parking, and showing up to support.”

A Personal Approach to Music

Taylor writes from life experiences, infusing her work with relatable themes. Her single “Season 2 of Friends” draws inspiration from the popular TV show and the challenges of navigating life in one’s twenties. “Sometimes you can feel behind in life,” Taylor said. “But I always tell people, we’re only on season two—you’re still figuring things out.”

Her recently released Christmas EP further showcases her versatility, blending holiday cheer with her signature style. “I feel like my music is just a snapshot of who I am,” she said.

Preparing for a Milestone Tour

Looking ahead, Taylor is set to join Kelsea Ballerini on an arena tour in 2025, alongside fellow artist Maisie Peters. The tour will kick off in Taylor’s hometown, a moment she described as deeply personal. “I’ll probably be in tears the whole time,” she said. “As a newer artist, this is just huge for me.”

Taylor emphasized her connection with fans, particularly through social media, as a critical part of her journey. “When they comment or support me online, I already feel like I know them,” she said. “It’s so important to me to give back as much as they give to me.”

A High-Energy Show Ahead

Fans attending Taylor’s Indianapolis performance can expect an engaging and heartfelt show. Taylor’s pre-performance ritual focuses on calm preparation, followed by high-energy performances. “I like to charge my battery before I go on stage, and then let it all out once I’m up there,” she said.

Taylor is grateful for the opportunity to connect with her audience and build a sense of community through her music. “I just hope we become friends,” she said. “I didn’t have many in high school, so this is my way of creating that connection.”

Tickets for the December 8 performance at the Deluxe at Old National Centre are available online. The event promises a memorable night of music and a chance to witness the rise of a dynamic new voice in country music.