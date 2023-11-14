Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye ‘with a heavy heart’

(CNN) — Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday.

The “Friends” star posted on Instagram a series of photos of himself and Perry in character, as well as a photo of the cast in a group hug, in honor of the actor who died last month at the age of 54.

“Matthew it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote in the caption on the post, set to the song “Rainbow Connection.” “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” he continued. “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

The pair became close in their ten seasons on “Friends,” with LeBlanc portraying good-natured Joey Tribbiani and Perry as the sarcastic and affable Chandler Bing on the hit NBC series.

True to the comedy that brought the men together and made them both superstars, LeBlanc ended his words with humor.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” LeBlanc wrote. “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The cast was known to be incredibly close not just on the show, but also off.

In a joint statement released after Perry’s death, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer wrote, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement went on to read. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”