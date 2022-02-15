Meet Gumdrop, the Indianapolis star in Puppy Bowl XVII

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Super Bowl marked one of the biggest observances of the year, but the players were not the only superstars hitting the field.
IndyHumane‘s Gumdrop stole hearts in the Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet spotlighted the 10-week-old dog in Puppy Bowl XVII on Sunday.
“She is easy-going and loving, but also very playful. We are just so honored to have the national attention,” said Amy Tobias, IndyHumane chief development officer.
IndyHumane was selected among 14 other shelters across the country. Tobias says it’s a national stage where people can get to see and potentially meet adoptable pets from local rescues.
“IndyHumane serves close to 15,000 animals each year by way of adoptions. So, we adopt out more than 3,000 animals a year,” Tobias said. “We want people to consider adopting and not shop.”
Gumdrop spent Super Bowl Sunday frolicking on the screen in videos and pictures. She is one of nine puppies, each with a candy-themed name. All of them will be up for adoption starting Tuesday.
“Now that her eight brothers and sisters have been spayed and nurtured, they’re, too, are ready to find their forever homes,” Tobias said.
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS – Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is known for puppies playing football, along with the program’s larger aim to promote pet adoption at local shelters and rescues. The game is filmed in the fall, which means by the time Puppy Bowl airs, its adorable players have already found forever homes. IndyHumane was asked to be one of 14 organizations to feature a current adoptable pet in exclusive segments aired throughout the program. These 11 puppies and 3 kittens are available for adoption following the Puppy Bowl.
“Gumdrop, a ten-week-old shepherd-husky mix puppy, is IndyHumane’s adoptable pup. Gumdrop’s playful personality was captured in videos and photos encouraging those looking to adopt to visit IndyHumane. ‘We appreciate the national attention provided by Puppy Bowl,’ said David Horth, IndyHumane CEO. ‘It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness of all the wonderful adoptable animals available from puppies like Gumdrop to older dogs and cats all looking for forever homes.’
“Since IndyHumane’s Adoption Center is closed on Mondays, Gumdrop and her eight brothers and sisters will be available for adoption at IndyHumane on Tuesday, February 15. Gumdrop and her siblings have been cared for by IndyHumane foster families since they arrived at the humane society as newborns shortly before Christmas. Gumdrop’s siblings are just as sweet as she is, and they all have fun candy names including Pop Rocks, Milk Dud, Taffy, and Nerds.
“You can find IndyHumane’s Adoption Center Hours, see more of Gumdrop and her siblings, and learn about ways to give and get involved at IndyHumane.org.”IndyHumane news release issued Feb. 13, 2022, via Jenna Slesinski