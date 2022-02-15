Entertainment

Meet Gumdrop, the Indianapolis star in Puppy Bowl XVII

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Super Bowl marked one of the biggest observances of the year, but the players were not the only superstars hitting the field.

IndyHumane‘s Gumdrop stole hearts in the Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet spotlighted the 10-week-old dog in Puppy Bowl XVII on Sunday.

“She is easy-going and loving, but also very playful. We are just so honored to have the national attention,” said Amy Tobias, IndyHumane chief development officer.

IndyHumane was selected among 14 other shelters across the country. Tobias says it’s a national stage where people can get to see and potentially meet adoptable pets from local rescues.

“IndyHumane serves close to 15,000 animals each year by way of adoptions. So, we adopt out more than 3,000 animals a year,” Tobias said. “We want people to consider adopting and not shop.”

Gumdrop spent Super Bowl Sunday frolicking on the screen in videos and pictures. She is one of nine puppies, each with a candy-themed name. All of them will be up for adoption starting Tuesday.

“Now that her eight brothers and sisters have been spayed and nurtured, they’re, too, are ready to find their forever homes,” Tobias said.

