Melissa Etheridge, Indigo Girls tour coming to downtown Indianapolis

Melissa Etheridge performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 24, 2022, in London. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls will be the headliners for a tour stopping in August in downtown Indianapolis.

The show will be Aug. 14 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Etheridge has won Grammy Awards for best rock vocal performance, female, with “Ain’t It Heavy” in 1993 and “Come to My Window” in 1995. She also won an Academy Award in 2007 for best original song, “I Need to Wake Up” in the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”

The Indigo Girls had two songs at the top 10 in the U.S. during the 1990s: “Swamp Ophelia” in 1994, “Shaming of the Sun” in 1997.

Live Nation on Tuesday announced the show. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Concert sponsors include Everwise Credit Union, Jack Daniel’s, Coors Light, and the Hoosier Lottery.