Heartland Film bringing ‘Merry Movie Nights’ back to the big screen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Heartland Film hopes to give people a big-screen view of classic holiday movies this weekend, with Merry Movie Nights.

For the third year, the nonprofit is hosting its Merry Movie Nights series. Starting on Thursday it will show five different Christmas-themed movies. Each movie has an activity to go with the screening.

Marketing director Jessica Chapman says they hope to bring a cheap night out for the family.

“Everyone loves classic holiday movies, but we really bring them to life with these merry activations, we like to call them,” Chapman said. “Our ticket price includes an activity and it’s just such a fun way to bring the whole family out.”

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids.

Heartland Film runs the popular Heartland International Film Festival and Indy Shorts International Film Festival each year.

While the movie series doesn’t directly support the festivals, Creative Manager Angelo Auriemma says still supports the group’s mission of promoting a community around film and the arts.

“We want to bring people back out, get that communal holiday spirit,” Auriemma said. “It could be tough for families to go out and see movies nowadays … We want to build that sort of camaraderie — that Christmas spirit.”

The first night will feature the time-honored classic musical “White Christmas,” and an ugly sweater contest.

Auriemma says it’s a great way to kick off the season.

“We have a sing-along version of that film so you can belt out your favorite songs,” Auriemma said. “[We have] 1st, 2nd, 3rd prize [for the ugliest sweaters] … you can get some rewards for it.”

There’s also a charitable side to the movie series. Throughout the weekend, Heartland Film will be hosting a toy drive for patients at Riley Hospital for Children. Click here for a list of toys the drive is looking for.

Merry Movie Nights kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. All showings will be at the Heartland Film HQ, 8950 Otis Ave., Indianapolis.

Merry Movie Nights Schedule