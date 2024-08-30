Mini Kiss bringing big rock energy to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mini Kiss, the renowned Kiss tribute band and Guinness World Record holder for the world’s shortest band, is set to electrify Indianapolis on Friday night with a high-energy performance at the Hi-Fi Annex. Known for their rock-and-roll attitude and unforgettable stage presence, Mini Kiss brings all the theatrics of a full-fledged Kiss show in a fun-sized package.

During an appearance on Daybreak, Mini Kiss member Arturo Knight shared his excitement about returning to Indianapolis.

“It’s going amazing. We’re having a great time out here,” Knight said. “It’s our first time here in a few years, and we’re having a great morning.”

The band, which was founded in 1996 by the late Joey Fatale, has a unique charm that attracts fans not only of Kiss but of music in general. “Even walking out of our hotel room, walking down the street, anywhere we walk, it’s gonna be some crazy looks because we’re the only ones doing this in the world,” Knight said.

Mini Kiss has gained substantial recognition over the years, in part thanks to their memorable 2010 Super Bowl commercial with Dr. Pepper, which also featured the original Kiss band. “That’s kind of what blew us up to where we are now,” Knight explained. “We work with Kiss, and we love Kiss, and we do this for the legend and music of Kiss.”

Rock and Roll All Night in Indy

Fans attending tonight’s show can expect nothing short of a rock-and-roll extravaganza. “We’re gonna be giving one of the best shows Indianapolis hasn’t seen in a long time,” Knight said. “Mini Kiss has not been here, but we’re here tonight. We’re gonna give you guys a rock-and-roll party, rock-and-roll all night, party every day, and we’re gonna make sure the fans have a great time tonight and remember it for many years to come.”

Fresh off a performance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where they played alongside Kid Rock and Jelly Roll, Mini Kiss continues to tour the country, spreading their love for rock music. “We had a great time—over 20,000 people,” Knight said of the Sturgis show. “It was amazing.”

Knight emphasized the strong connection Mini Kiss has with fans of the original Kiss. “The Kiss Army is all over the world,” he said. “Anywhere we go, there’s gonna be Mini Kiss fans because we’re basically mini collectibles of Kiss.”

Tribute to the Legends

Mini Kiss was founded by Joey Fatale in 1996, who began the act with cardboard guitars and lip-syncing to Kiss songs on bar tops. Today, the band has evolved into a professional act with authentic instruments, costumes, and choreography, dedicated to keeping the spirit of Kiss alive.

“We’re the biggest Kiss fans you’ll probably meet—actually, no, I take it back,” Knight said with a laugh. “We’re the half-size, smallest Kiss fans you’ll probably ever meet with the biggest hearts for Kiss.”

Show Details

Mini Kiss will perform at the Hi-Fi Indy tonight at 7 p.m., with special guest Lucas Waterville opening the show. Tickets are still available for fans eager to experience a night of classic rock and roll.

“Rock and roll all night, party every day, baby!” Knight exclaimed, summing up the spirit of Mini Kiss.

For more information on tickets and upcoming shows, visit the Hi-Fi Indy website.