Monster trucks to return to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The roar of Monster Jam will return in February to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tickets went on sale this week for preferred customers. The event features 6-ton monster trucks tearing up the dirt in competition at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 3 p.m. Feb. 4. That’s nearly a year to the days the trucks last visited Indianapolis.

“Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time,” said a news release. “Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.”

This truck and driver lineup is subject to change: Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga; Max-D driven by Tom Meents; Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny; El Toro Loco driven by Jamey Garner; Lucas Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier; Megalodon driven by Todd LeDuc; Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Bad Company driven by John Gordon; and Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon.

The schedule of dates and cities for the Monster Jam tour is online.