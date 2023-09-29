Morgan Wallen extends world tour, including 2 additional dates in Indy

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Wallen has added a date at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to his 2024 tour. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music star Morgan Wallen will extend his One Night At A Time tour with ten additional stadiums, including Indianapolis.

With 11 shows remaining in 2023 and fans demanding more, Wallen extends the One Night At A Time World Tour into 2024. A lineup of guests joined up to support Wallen, including Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, and more, according to a news release.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares in the release, “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re going to keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Wallen is set to come to Indianapolis on April 4 and April 5, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans can register anytime from Friday until Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT or 3 a.m. EST. Fans can register on the Morgan Wallen website