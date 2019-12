NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 25: Alanis Morissette performs during the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 50th Anniversary at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — “You Oughta Know” about this show.

Alanis Morissette will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill” with a tour stop in Noblesville.

The tour will be at Ruoff Music Center on July 16, 2020.

She’ll be joined by Garbage and Liz Phair.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. on Live Nation.