‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ brings extravagance and grandeur Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Based on the iconic film, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is in Indianapolis to throw extravagant, award-winning shows.

With 10 Tony awards – including best musical – under it’s belt, the hit musical will be at The Murat Theater with performances running until Jan. 19.

One of the leads in the musical, Christian Douglas, who plays one of the the protagonists Christian, joined Daybreak to share details on the ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Indy debut.

“The audience was fantastic. They really kind of gave us all energy on stage, and that’s a plus. We get out there and kind of lay it all on the line,” Douglas said.

Baz Luhrmann’s film gets a musical remix on stage.

The story of “Moulin Rouge” follows a young writer who falls into a love triangle filled with hiccups and hijinks at the Moulin Rouge.

“There’s a ton of new songs,” Douglas said. “When they made the musical, they updated it from the movie, but ‘El Tango de Roxanne’ is in there, ‘Lady Marmalade’ is in there … but there’s also Katy Perry, there’s Adele, there’s Gnarls Barkley.”

This show is personal for Douglas, saying he’s been a fan of the show since he was in high school. Christian’s character arc is challenging and fun to play as an actor.

“He comes in like this naïve sort of gold retriever, wide-eyed kid. And then by the end, it’s really a transformation that he kind of becomes more grounded, he experiences some pain,” Douglas said.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” contains mature content and is recommended for children age 12 and up.