Naptown Narratives highlights Indy stories in Season 4 premiere

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Naptown Narratives, a series showcasing the stories of people in various communities, returns for its fourth season with a new focus. This season, creator LaKesha Lorene brings to light the inspiring journey of Natasha Cheatham.

Lorene, who has seen success and support from the city throughout the show’s run, continues to highlight the diverse voices shaping Indianapolis.

In the latest season, Natasha Cheatham is featured as the central story.

The host, Murdock, said he brings a storytelling approach that amplifies the voices of Chetham and Lorene.

The Season 4 premiere of Naptown Narratives is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Kan-Kan Cinema, located at 1258 Windsor St.

The event will be free to the public, with VIP tickets available for $55.

