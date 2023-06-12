NE-YO bringing ‘grown and sexy’ to Indy with upcoming tour

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 12: Ne-Yo attends Pass The Mic Live at Prudential Center on May 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans will get a “One in a Million” chance to see some of music’s most “grown and sexy” performers this fall as hitmaker NE-YO brings a couple of special guests to Indy for his Champagne and Roses Tour.

Three-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter NE-YO announced Monday that his 15-city tour will make a stop in downtown Indianapolis alongside some two performers sure to”Knock You Down” from all the excitement!

Joining NE-YO will be American singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, best known for his 2023 hit single “Blurred Lines,” one of the best-selling singles of all time, and R&B heartthrob and Grammy-nominated sensation Mario.

Concertgoers can watch these amazing performers Sunday, Sept. 12 at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. Presale tickets will become available Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. General tickets will become available on Friday at 10 a.m. online.