Need caffeine? There’s a new Indiana trail for that

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Coffee is fueling a new Indiana tourism effort.

The Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail will launch Monday in Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Ohio counties. Government-operated tourism bureaus for each of the counties organized the effort, said a news release from Debbie Smith, executive director of Dearborn County’s tourism efforts.

Coffee drinkers will first need to stop at one of the tourism bureaus or one of 10 participating shops to pick up coffee trail passports. The news release did not give the names of the coffee shops.

The first 100 people to visit all of the coffee shops will receive an insulated travel mug and coffee shop discount coupons. All finishers will receive a coffee trail sticker.

Here is a list of the addresses for the tourism bureaus and visitors centers where passports are available:

For more information, call the Dearborn County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 800-322-8198.