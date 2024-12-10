Nelly announces August tour stop with Ja Rule and Eve in Noblesville

U.S. rapper Nelly on Nov. 9, 2024, attends the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Nelly will hosts fellow rapper Ja Rule and vocaloid music producer Eve when he comes to Ruoff Music Center in August, Live Nation Indiana says.

The “Where The Party At Tour” will stop at the amphitheater in Noblesville on Aug. 14. Nelly’s chart-topping hits have included “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma, and “Ride wit Me.”

Other special guests for the show are to include hip hop group St. Lunatics, and rappers Jermaine Dupri and Chingy.

Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.

The tour will start March 21 in New Zealand.