Neon Black Festival: Indy’s first Black dance festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Neon Black Festival, Indianapolis’ inaugural Black dance festival, is set to bring an unprecedented celebration of culture and movement to the Circle City.

Hosted by the Indianapolis Movement Arts Collective, this groundbreaking event will feature performances by 10 local dance companies led by artists of color. Lauren Curry, the executive director of the Indianapolis Movement Arts Collective, stopped by WISH-TV to talk about the upcoming with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins.

Taking place at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center on June 8 and 9, the festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of joy, power, and excellence over the course of two days.

Curry stated “The idea for the festival came to me when I was at a show surrounded by colleagues, and I realized the power of bringing everyone together under one roof. And here we are!”

The event will feature acts covering a wide range of genres.

“There’s something for every taste, from modern dance to salsa to reggaeton. We even have workshops for those who want to get their groove on themselves.” said Curry.

Saturday, June 8 | 7 p.m.

Divergence Performing Arts

Seda Negra/Black Silk Dance Company

Relevations Dance Company

Kenyettá Dance Company

Epiphany Dance Collective

Sunday, June 9 | 2 p.m.

Iibada Dance Company

InDanza Dance Company

Create Freedom Arts Projects

Allure Dance

Austin “Sirlimitless” Day

Kenyettá Dance Company

Epiphany Dance Collective

For those that choose to “groove” themselves, there are workshops available.

Curry stated “One of our highlights is a workshop led by Michelle Gibson, a renowned dancer who specializes in second line culture from New Orleans. She’ll be accompanied by a live brass band, offering participants a unique and immersive experience.”

Tickets are priced at $30 per day for adults and $15 per day for students. Workshops prices start at $40. To purchase tickets, click here.