Newfields’ president and CEO resigns after just over a year on the job

Colette Pierce Burnette, the leader of Newfields, talks in September 2022 with News 8. (Image from Videoconference)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Newfields art and nature museum on Friday announced its president and chief executive officer will be leaving.

Colette Pierce Burnette resigned. She took the job in August 2022. The first Black woman to chair the Newfields board of trustees came after the resignation of Charles Venable.

Venable resigned after a controversial job listing that explained one of the job duties as “maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

No explanation was given for Pierce Burnette’s sudden departure. A news release from Newfields wished her well “in her future endeavors.”

Pierce Burnette is the former president of Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas.

Michael Kubacki will take the job on an interim basis. He was on the board of trustees from 2014 through May of this year.

Kubacki is chairman of Warsaw, Indiana-based Lake City Bank and its holding company, Lakeland Financial Corp.

The release did not say when the board’s next step would be to find a new president and CEO.