Entertainment

Nightmare on Edgewood celebrates opening fright night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and Nightmare on Edgewood is ready to deliver the scares.

It’s been operating in Indianapolis for over 40 years.

Friday was opening night, and News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist got a glimpse of what visitors have in store.

Paul Cook, co-owner of Nightmare on Edgewood, said, “You’re gonna get scared. We’re going to put our hands on you. We’re gonna put you where we want you, and we’re going to make sure you get your money’s worth once you’re inside the door. I will encourage you to come early. We do get long lines. Be prepared, the later you come, you will have to wait in line.”

Nightmare on Edgewood, 1959 S. Meridian St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and selected Thursday through Nov. 5, and the entire schedule along with special nights and trick-or-treat hours is online.