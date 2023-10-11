Noblesville, Portage theaters add Swifties swag for ‘Eras Tour’ moviegoers

A view on Oct. 11, 2023, of the swag that Emagine Entertainment will have available at the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in its Indiana theaters. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomey)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — As if the movie itself was not enough to bring Taylor Swift fans as soon as Friday night to a theater, Emagine Entertainment is adding some Swifties incentives at its Indiana locations in Noblesville and Portage.

The movie “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will have seven showings on premiere night at the theater 13825 Norell Road in Hamilton Town Center. Two of the showings will be in large format with a special sound enhancement.

The theater chain opened its first Indiana theater in July 2021 in northwest Indiana in Portage, and that location off U.S. 6/Grand Army of the Republic Highway also will feature Swifties swag on Friday.

Emagine plans to have special food, bracelets and a themed photo stations for fans to make the night more special than just the movie, said Jen Caruso with Expand Marketing Group.

Pink popcorn in collectable popcorn tubs and cups will be sold. A portion of the sale will go to the Michigan-based Shades of Pink Foundation, which helps relieve the financial stress of people undergoing breast cancer treatment.

For the over-21 Switfties, the theater will sell a specialty “Shimmer” cocktail. The 16-ounce drink will include gin, crème de violette, lime juice, simple syrup and champagne, all garnished with an orchid.

The theater also will sell a limited number of friendship bracelets for sale.

Just in case anyone’s forgotten, Swift the singer will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis for three sold-out shows from Nov. 1-3.

Michigan-based Emagine reopened the Noblesville theater in December 2022 after closing it as the COVID-19 pandemic began. In January 2022, Emagine started making renovations to the former Hamilton 16 IMAX it had initially opened in July 2021.