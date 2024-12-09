Indianapolis Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family-favorite, magical production of “The Nutcracker” is showing at the Old National Theatre in Indianapolis, and the company will have special versions aimed just for kids.

Indianapolis Ballet will be performing “The Nutcracker” at the Old National Centre’s Murat Theatre Dec. 19 – 22.

Executive Director of Indianapolis Ballet Don Steffy and Vice President of Marketing Maria Maccaroni joined News 8 on Daybreak to talk about the production.

The company is putting on full-length productions of “The Nutcracker” and shorter, kid-friendly versions called “Nutcracker Sweets” from Dec. 27 – 30 at Newfields.

“We really target that performance for children, ages three and older. 45 minutes to an hour in the theater to experience ballet for the first time or to see it again,” Maccaroni said.

Maccaroni, who has experience dancing for Indianapolis Ballet, talked about the dedication behind the scenes.

“Our dancers are in the studio, as well as our students of the Indianapolis School of Ballet. They’ve been rehearsing since September for this production. It’s one of the biggest productions our school students do every single year,” Maccaroni said.

It’s easy to get involved, Steffy said, you can enroll in the School of Ballet or support the Ballet Guild, to volunteer to support the company and school.