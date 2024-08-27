Oasis reunites for tour after 15-year hiatus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Oasis, the Britpop band best known for hits such as ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, is reuniting after a 15-year hiatus.

The band announced a 14-date tour of Great Britain and Ireland this morning. The shows are scheduled for next July and August with tickets going on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Oasis split in 2009 after the famously tumultous relationship between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher finally led to the band’s dissolution. Guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher left the band minutes before Oasis were due to take to the stage in Paris.

Noel Gallagher told the Associated Press in 2011 that his younger brother swung a guitar at his head before the show, causing him to end his time in one of Britain’s most successful groups.

Since then the brothers have sniped at one another in interviews. Noel Gallagher accused his vocalist brother of having a hangover, forcing a concert cancelation. Liam Gallagher sued, before later dropping the suit.

The band said fans will experience “the spark and intensity” of their on-stage chemistry.

The tour begins on July 4th at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It ends at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on August 17th.

Oasis are scheduled to play four dates in their home city of Manchester, England, during July.

So far, no US dates have been announced.