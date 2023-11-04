Tune in for an one-on-one interview with ‘barely living’ comedic legend John Cleese

John Cleese speaks onstage at 'Comedy with the Cleeses' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Creek and the Cave on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Cleese will perform at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo by Amanda Stronza/Getty Images for SXSW)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “He who laughs the most, learns best,” and you will surely be laughing when the esteemed British actor and comedian John Cleese performs in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The “barely living” comedic legend is bringing his new show, An Evening with the Late John Cleese, to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Cleese joined News 8 in an interview to share more about his comedic history, the tour, and what audiences can expect from an evening with the “late” performer.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are on sale on the LiveNation website.

Tune in to WISH-TV Sunday morning to enjoy Cleese’s full interview with WISH-TV’s Richard Essex!