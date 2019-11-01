Pac-Man inspired escape maze coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gamers who love Pac-Man will likely enjoy an immersive gaming event coming to Indianapolis in April.

The event is called The Ultimate Retro Gaming Experience and it is an immersive Pac-Man inspired escape maze.

“Get lost in a huge arcade-style maze that will have you and your friends dodging ghosts left and right while trying to collect fruit to win points,” said the Immersive Gaming Event Company in a press release.

Players will need to collect fruit and complete a coded “puzzle” in order to move up the leaderboard.

After players complete the maze, they can go to the ’80s-inspired “Pixel Room” and play “OG games and other activities.”

Tickets starting at $15 go on sale next week and the event is scheduled for April 25, 2020. A location for the experience has not been released yet.